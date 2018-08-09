Top Posts
Home Armenia Armenian Government to Start Process of Returning Property Plundered and Taken Overseas
ArmeniaEconomyFeaturedNews

Armenian Government to Start Process of Returning Property Plundered and Taken Overseas

August 9, 2018

YEREVAN- First Vice Prime Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan has sent a letter to the leadership of the World Bank for getting consulting and technical support for the identification and return of the property of Armenia that has been plundered and taken overseas, according to a note posted by him on his Facebook page.

“It’s not a secret that in corrupted societies sums accumulated through corruption, embezzlement of public resources, and other illicit ways are often taken out from the given country to another for finding a relatevly calm and safe shelter.

For putting an end to this vicious practice and restoring the plundered public property, there is a tool created by the initiative of the World Bank and UNODC called Stolen Asset recovery Initiative.

I have written a letter today to the leadership of the World Bank for receiving consulting and technical suport from the Stolen Asset recovery Initiative with the expectation to launch the process of identification and return of the property plundered from our country and taken overseas”, First Vice PM wrote.

