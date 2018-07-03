Select Armenia Business Forum Held in Glendale

Provided Platform to Armenian Authorities to Discuss New Projects Between the Armenian and Us Businesses

GLENDALE — “Select Armenia” business forum, organized by the Armenian-American business Council, Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles and Business Armenia, brought together more than 100 representatives of local government, business and academia in Embassy Suites Hotel on June 30, 2018.

Participants had a great opportunity to discuss elevated interest in establishing new business, and investment opportunities in Armenia after the velvet revolution with the Deputy Prime Minister of the newly formed Armenian Government Mr. Tigran Avinyan and members of the Armenian delegation.

Mr. Avinyan, as well as Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments Ms. Mane Adamian, Deputy Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technology Mr. Hakob Arshakyan, deputy Minister of Diaspora Mr. Babken Der Grigoryan and International Commerce Team Leader of Business Armenia, Mr. Narek Aleksanyan presented to Select Armenia participants the existing projects and opportunities in Armenia, strategies of the new Government, as well as provided comprehensive information on all the topics that have been touched upon by participants. The areas of interest included but were not limited to health care, technology and innovation, engineering, financial sector, education, tourism, construction, as well as specific success stories and legislative changes and initiatives that will lead to more investment friendly business environment, which can attract not only small businesses but also multinational companies to Armenia.

Select Armenia business forum significantly contributed to achieving the main objectives of the visit of Armenian delegation to California, which included also a greater understanding of the constraints and opportunities in the US markets; increased awareness for the US companies of Armenia’s investment potential and strengthening of relationships between Armenian and US institutions and individuals. Present during the conference were, Mr. Vahe Karapetian, Advisory Board Member to Armenian American Business Council and Vahe Balayan, from Ameriagroup, the event’s sponsor.

“I am sure that the visit of the new Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of Armenia and the honest and candid exchange of ideas during one-day conference, will result in a greater enthusiasm toward large-scale business projects between the Armenian and US businesses. The situation in Armenia has changed dramatically which leads to better business and investment-friendly environment, further promoting Armenia as an ideal investment destination, with highly skilled and multilingual workforce, and world class financial institutions” commented Alec Baghdasaryan, President of the Armenian American Business Council.