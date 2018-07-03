Top Posts
Home Armenia Armenian Fund’s Director Arrested for Embezzlement
ArmeniaArmenia FundCrimeFeaturedNews

Armenian Fund’s Director Arrested for Embezzlement

July 3, 2018

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — Hayastan All Armenian Fund’s director Ara Vardanyan has been detained by the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia on July 2 in suspicion of embezzlement and abuse.

The NSS said that Vardanyan has confessed in misappropriating the fund’s finances, including, by using the funds money for online gambling.

According to Vardanyan, he has returned the misused money through the donated funds. According to him, he later entered personal cash to the fund’s bookkeeping, thus covering up the misused amounts.

In the last week alone Vardanyan transferred nearly 14,000,000 drams to online casinos from the fund’s credit card. The amount comprises nearly 130,000,000 in the period from 2016 to 2018.

NSS said it is currently carrying out inspections in the fund to clarify other possible abuses.

Vardanyan has been placed under arrest.

