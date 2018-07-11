British House of Commons Approves CEPA Between Armenia and EU

LONDON — UK’s House of Commons has approved today the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Armenia and the EU, spokesman for Armenian foreign ministry Tigran Balayan, said in Twitter.

“The Armenian Embassy in London informs that today the House of Commons of Great Britain has approved the Agreement between Armenia and the European Union, passing it to the House of Lords for the final ratification,” Balayan wrote.

The agreement was ratified by the Armenian parliament on April 11. On June 1, 2018, it came into force partially. The agreement was signed on November 24, 2017 at the fifth summit of the EU’s Eastern Partnership program in Brussels.

Armenia is the only member of the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union to have signed a similar document with the European Union. The agreement will fully enter into force after it is ratified by all 28 member states of the European Union. So far it has been ratified by Armenia, Estonia, Latvia, Poland and Lithuania.