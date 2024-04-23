PALMA DE MALLORCA (SPAIN) — Azerbaijan used various media and social networks to gradually seize Armenian territories, Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan said.

Speaking at the conference of Presidents of Parliaments of EU member states in Spain, Simonyan said that by posting fake videos showing alleged movement of Armenian troops, Azerbaijan seeks to portray Armenia as an aggressor, preparing fertile ground for attacking and justifying its own aggression.

As Simonyan noted, Armenia faces daily security threats, including hybrid warfare attacks.

“Our eastern neighbor (Azerbaijan) is not alone in using this technology. Russia is organizing a campaign of threats and disinformation. It is a matter of concern that many Russian government officials dare to dictate Armenia’s interests and speak on behalf of the Armenian people,” Simonyan noted.

He said that a vivid example of the said is the hybrid attack of Russia and Azerbaijan on Armenia, related to the April 5 trilateral meeting in Brussels, which was attended by the Armenian Prime Minister, the President of the European Commission and the U.S. Secretary of State.

“Disinformation and terrorization were used to prevent this meeting, and since this failed, an attempt was made to distort the results of the meeting. The Armenian government responded to the latest developments by banning the broadcasting of a propaganda program on Russian state television in Armenia in order to stop the spread of hate speech and interference in Armenia’s internal affairs,” Simonyan said.

The head of the Armenian parliament said Armenia is unwavering in its commitment to peace and rejects any manifestation of war in the South Caucasus region or any other part of the world.

“We seek peaceful solutions to resolve conflicts and defend democratic values, we are convinced that they are the cornerstones of development. We hope that together with our European partners and friends we will be able to stop the hybrid war against democracies in the European region and around the world,” Simonyan concluded.