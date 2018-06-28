Visiting Government Representatives to Discuss New Business Opportunities in Armenia

Top Posts
June 28, 2018

GLENDALE — The Deputy Prime Minister of the newly formed Armenian Government Mr. Tigran Avinyan and members of the Armenian delegation will visit Los Angeles, California later in June 2018, to discuss elevated interest in establishing new business, and investment opportunities in Armenia, after the velvet revolution with the representatives of local government, business and academia.

The main objectives of the visit include also a greater understanding of the constraints and opportunities in the US markets; increased awareness for the US companies of Armenia’s investment potential, and strengthening of relationships between Armenian and US institutions and individuals.

Members of the Armenian delegation also include Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments Ms. Mane Adamian, Deputy Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technology Mr. Hakob Arshakyan, Deputy Minister of Diaspora Mr. Babken Der Grigorian and International Commerce Team Leader of Business Armenia, Mr. Narek Aleksanyan. The delegation will have the opportunity to discuss specific projects and ideas during a “Select Armenia” business forum which will be organized in the framework of the visit.

The events have been organized with support of the Armenian American Business Council, Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles and Business Armenia.

“I hope that the visit of the new Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of Armenia will result in large-scale business projects between the Armenian and US businesses, as well as educational initiatives. The situation in Armenia has changed dramatically which leads to better business and investment-friendly environment, further promoting Armenia as an ideal investment destination, with highly skilled and multilingual workforce, and world class financial institutions” commented Alec Baghdasaryan, President of the Armenian American Business Council.

