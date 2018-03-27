Holocaust Remembrance Day and Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day Commemorated in Special Programming on Kcet in Southern California

LOS ANGELES — In honoring the Remembrance Days for both the Holocaust and Armenian Genocide, KCET announced the following programs to commemorate these events that should never be forgotten. For more information, visit kcet.org/shows. KCET will broadcast Trezoros: The Lost Jews of Kastoria on Wed., April 11 at 6:30 p.m. and They Shall Not Perish: The Story of near East Relief on Tues., April 24 at 11:00 p.m.

Trezoros: The Lost Jews of Kastoria – Wed., April 11 at 6:30 p.m. PT

Using never before seen archival footage and first-person testimonies, “Trezoros” chronicles the compelling and little-known history of Greece’s 2200 year old Jewish culture. Culminating in events during WWII that ultimately led to its destruction, this feature documentary takes us to a time and place now gone forever. With interviews filmed on location in Kastoria, Thessaloniki, Athens, Tzur Moshe, Tel Aviv, Miami, Los Angeles and New York, “Trezoros” (Ladino/Judeo-Spanish term of endearment meaning ‘Treasures’) is a poignant and powerful story that commemorates the Jews of Kastoria during Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom Hashoah).

They Shall Not Perish: The Story of Near East Relief – Tues., April 24 at 11:00 p.m. PT

At the outbreak of WWI, a group of selfless Americans rallied the nation to save a generation of orphans during the collapse of the Ottoman Empire and in the aftermath of the humanitarian crisis that came to be known as the Armenian Genocide. Motivated by nothing but a moral sense of duty, these men and women (among them industrialists, ambassadors, missionaries, teachers, nurses, admen and Presidents) helped bring care and comfort to millions of suffering Armenian, Greek and Assyrian refugees in extremely harrowing environments. This is the story of Near East Relief.

