AAF Shipped $5 Million of Aid to Armenia and Artsakh April– June 2018

GLENDALE — The Armenia Artsakh Fund (AAF) delivered $5 million of humanitarian assistance to Armenia and Artsakh during the second quarter of 2018.

The AAF itself collected $4.2 million of medicines and other supplies donated by AmeriCares ($3.8 million); Direct Relief ($290,000) and Health Partners International of Canada ($156,000).

Other organizations which contributed valuable goods during this period were: Armenian Missionary Association of America/Camp Arev ($402,000); Project Agape ($96,000) Howard Karagheusian Commemorative Corp. ($86,000); Victor Pambuccian ($86,000) and Mr. Sergey Sarkisov ($15,500).

Also contributing major supplies were: Dr. Albert Phillips ($10,500); Dr. Hrair Garabedian/Providence Center for Congenital Heart Disease ($2,300) and Dr. Hagop Hovaguimian ($1,500).

Dr. Karo K. Arzoo of Glendale, CA generously donated the cost of air freighting two shipments of cancer medicines with a total value of $1.8 million.

The medicines and medical supplies donated during this period were sent to the Health Ministry of Armenia, Artsakh Health Ministry, AGBU Claudia Nazarian Medical Center for Syrian Armenian Refugees, Arabkir United Children’s Foundation, Armenian Eyecare Project, Muratsan Children’s Endocrinology Center, National Hematology Center, Nork Marash Medical Center and St. Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center.

In the past 30 years, including the shipments under its predecessor, the United Armenian Fund, the AAF has delivered to Armenia and Artsakh a grand total of $789 million worth of relief supplies on board 158 airlifts and 2,408 sea containers. In the first six months of 2018 AAF shipped to Armenia and Artsakh $11.8 million of medicines.

“The Armenia Artsakh Fund is regularly offered free of charge millions of dollars worth of life-saving medicines and medical supplies. All we have to do is pay for the shipping expenses. We would welcome your generous donations to be able to continue delivering this valuable assistance to all medical centers in Armenia and Artsakh,” Harut Sassounian, the President of AAF stated.