PARIS — France accused Azerbaijan of occupying Armenia’s sovereign territory when it reacted late on Wednesday to the latest deadly clash on the border between the two South Caucasus states.

It said the fighting, which left at least seven soldiers from both sides dead, broke out Tuesday in Armenian territory near Tegh, a border village in Armenia’s Syunik province.

“We reiterate that the delineation of the border must be achieved exclusively through negotiations, and we urge the Parties to continue their efforts to that end,” read a statement released by the French Foreign Ministry.

“Armenia’s territorial integrity must be respected and Azerbaijani forces occupying positions on the Armenian side of the line of contact must withdraw in order to prevent future incidents and preserve the foundations of a lasting peace in the region,” it said.

The Foreign Ministry noted that France fully supports the actions of the EUMA observation mission deployed on the Armenian side of the border, to which the French side contributes and which plays a central role in helping to reduce tension.

“It (the mission) will continue to work together with the European Union in favor of the observance of the ceasefire, dialogue and the continuation of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the French Foreign Ministry said.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry called the French statement as“one-sided” and presented is as another example of France’s “biased attitude” towards Azerbaijan.