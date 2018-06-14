Top Posts
Home News 14 Former PACE Members Sanctioned Over Corruption Allegations
News

14 Former PACE Members Sanctioned Over Corruption Allegations

June 28, 2018

YEREVAN (Armradio) — The PACE Committee on Rules of Procedure has found that fourteen former members of the Assembly named in the report of the Independent Investigation Body looking into allegations of corruption within the Assembly have breached its Code of Conduct, and ruled that they should be deprived of the right to access Council of Europe and Parliamentary Assembly premises for life.

This was the third hearing of the Rules Committee concerning the conduct of individual members, using powers in the Assembly’s Code of Conduct, and forms part of the Assembly’s follow-up to the report of the Investigation Body.

Two previous hearings took place on 25 April and 15 May 2018. The committee will be continuing its hearings of PACE serving and former members at its next meeting.

In a report published on April 15, 2018, the Committee on Rules of Procedure said that in their activities concerning Azerbaijan, several members and former members of PACE had acted contrary to the PACE ethical standards.

The Investigation Body established that various gifts had been received by the PACE MPs and members of the secretariat engaged in activities relating to Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, the Investigation Body established the facts concerning two principal forms of the use of financial means to influence PACE’s work concerning Azerbaijan. The first concerned the remunerated lobbying activities performed by a number of former PACE MPs.

The second concerned the actual use of money and other corruptive activities as a means of influencing various activities which were directly or indirectly seen as being in favour of Azerbaijan.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Goodbye, Antoura Memoir to be Presented at Armenian Society of Los Angeles

February 5, 2016

SDHP Leaders Meet Uruguay General Assembly Senate Member Rafael Michelini

October 11, 2011

Azerbaijani Incursion Repelled in Northern Tavush Province: 3 Armenian, 7 Azeri Soldiers Killed

December 29, 2016

Armenia and Iran Reach Agreements on Closer Military Cooperation

June 20, 2016

Armenian FM Responds to Ahmet Davutoglu\’s Statements on the Genocide

November 23, 2011

Commemorative Evening for the Armenian Genocide at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem

May 3, 2018

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Issue Joint Statement

September 29, 2011

Levon Aronian Advances to Chess World Cup Final

September 21, 2017

Today\’s Zaman: Organizational Chart of Dink Killers Established by Prosecution

January 17, 2013

FM Nalbandian: Azerbaijan Erasing Traces of Armenian Culture

November 6, 2015

Leave a Reply