Film Scholar Zareh Arevshatian to Present a Special Talk About Armenian Cinema

May 22, 2017

GLENDALE — Abril Bookstore’s Armenian Film Society will present a special illustrated talk by film-scholar and archivist Zareh Arevshatian titled, “What Happened to Armenian Cinema?” on Friday, June 2, 2017 at 7:30pm at Abril Bookstore – 415 E. Broadway, Glendale, CA. Admission is free. Reserved seating available at www.itsmyseat.com/abrilbooks and at Abril Bookstore.

26 years after the collapse of Communism, Armenian cinema is still trying to find its identity and place on the international scene. This presentation will provide an overview of Armenian cinema from its beginnings to present day and address some of the problems facing the current state of the art.

Zareh Arevshatian is a Los Angeles-based film scholar and archivist He has worked for the American Film Institute and has been the Media Coordinator of the Department of Film & Television at UCLA since 1993.

Presented by the Armenian Film Foundation and Abril Bookstore.

