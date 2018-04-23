Top Posts
Home Armenia Sarkisian Resigns
ArmeniaFeaturedPolitics

Sarkisian Resigns

April 23, 2018

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Armenia’s Prime Minister Serzh Sarkisian stepped down on Monday after ten days of unprecedented street protests against his attempt to extend his decade-long rule. The pressure to resign within Armenia and the Armenian Diaspora had increased after the detentions of opposition leaders on Sunday.

“[Opposition leader] Nikol Pashinian was right,” he said in a written address to the nation. “I was mistaken. There are several solutions to the existing situation but I will not opt for any of them. They are not to my liking.”
“I am resigning from the post of prime minister, leader of the country,” he declared.

“The movement in the streets is against my tenure. I am fulfilling your demand. I wish our country peace, harmony and common sense,” he said.

The announcement sparked jubilant scenes in the streets of Yerevan filled with hundreds of thousands of people demanding his resignation.

It was not immediately clear whether Sarkisian’s exit will be followed by fresh parliamentary elections.

0 comment
1
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Armenia, Georgia To Build New Border Bridge

August 21, 2014

New Book Presentation: \”President Calvin Coolidge and the Armenian Orphan Rug\”

October 1, 2013

Genocide Encyclopedias and the Armenian Genocide

February 20, 2014

Armenia and Japan Sign Agreement on Nuclear Safety

June 6, 2012

Armenian and American Judges Discuss Alternative Dispute Resolution System Reforms

July 12, 2013

The Vatican Issues Stamp Featuring Pope Francis in Front of the Armenian Genocide Monument

November 27, 2017

New Navigation Map of Armenia Released

December 4, 2013

Christian Bale, Oscar Isaac to Star in Kirk Kerkorian Armenian Genocide Movie

June 15, 2015

Four Azeri Soldiers Killed in a Failed Infiltration Attempt

June 22, 2017

Fuel Prices in Armenia Rise Further

January 22, 2018

Leave a Reply

BREAKING: Sarkisian Resigns!Watch Live
+ +