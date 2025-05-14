WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff stated in an interview with Breitbart News that Armenia and Azerbaijan may also join the Abraham Peace Accords.

According to Witkoff, the two countries are very close to resolving their conflict.

“I predict that we will soon see stabilization in Lebanon and even in Syria. There has already been a positive response from those countries. This could also happen with Libya. We are talking about countries joining the Abraham Peace Accords. It could happen with Azerbaijan and Armenia, where we believe a final settlement of the conflict is near,” he said.

“I believe both could join the Abraham Accords. So this is a major initiative from the President. He believes in it. It contributes to peace and stability in the region,” Witkoff added.

Note: The Abraham Accords are a series of diplomatic agreements under which Israel established relations with several Arab nations, notably the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in 2020, followed later by Sudan and Morocco. The accords were signed during the first term of President Donald Trump. Under these agreements, the parties establish diplomatic relations, recognize each other’s sovereignty, and commit to expanding cooperation in economic, technological, scientific, and cultural spheres. The name “Abraham” was chosen to reflect the common heritage of the Abrahamic religions—Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.