ArmeniaFeaturedNews

President Armen Sarkissian “We Live in a New Armenia”

April 26, 2018

YEREVAN — President Armen Sarkissian, hailed Nikol Pashinian’s “popular movement” on Thursday in his latest address to the nation. “We are now opening a new page of Armenian history,” he said..

“Dear compatriot,

The recent heated developments in our country are an unprecedented phenomenon. The fact is a new Armenia where a civil, organized, and civilized movement became an all-Armenian movement that we can be proud of.

From now on we turn a new page in the history of Armenia. We live in new Armenia. Armenia where every Armenian and Armenians worldwide must invest their strength and energy for the country’s development. Armenia which will be famous across the world in terms of democracy, governance, civil society, culture, science and economy development. Armenia where an Armenian will see his/her future and the future of his/her generations. Armenia which will be loved by every Armenian, public official and ordinary citizen.

Armenia that will be Armenia of my and your dreams.

Denying this reality would be a political shortsightedness.

Just as Serzh Sarkisian opened the gateway to New Armenia with sober assessment, all political forces, especially those enjoying the confidence of the majority of the population should lead the country along this path in a consolidated manner, guided by the Constitution.

We all have to properly implement the historical mission we have, and take that step at this decisive moment for our people. The political forces enjoying the trust of most of the people must jointly guide the country through this path.

I am convinced that the national consciousness accumulated throughout millennium will not allow to miss that historical moment.

I am proud to see today’s Armenia and I am happy that I am going to live in tomorrow’s strong, united, fair and flourishing Armenia.

Good morning, Armenia! Good morning proud citizen of Armenia!”

