ACA Legal Aid Clinic Assists Community

November 19, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Armenian Council of America (ACA) in coordination with Los Angeles City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez and Los Angeles County Supervisor Katherine Barger’s office, held a legal aid clinic on November 17 at the North Valley City Hall.

The event was free and open to members of the public in need of legal consultation services in all areas of the law. A team of volunteer lawyers and legal professionals helped individuals and families seeking assistance in various aspects of the law in various languages.

“We are very happy with the turnout of this event,” said Krikor Moloyan ACA Board Member and Director of ACA’s Legal Aid Initiative. “There is a great need for many non-English speaking communities to receive free legal assistance and we are glad that our services were utilized for such a large and diverse group of community members.”

The ACA Legal Aid Initiative will continue to provide free consultation clinics throughout Southern California’s under-served communities. For more information, please email the Legal Aid Initiative at LegalAid@ArmenianCouncil.org

The Armenian Council of America is committed to promote the civic and civil rights interests of the Armenian American community. ACA endeavors to achieve these goals through education, community organization, leadership development, and coalition-building.

