Montel Williams & Dean Cain to Host “Denial” Television Special April 22

April 18, 2018

LOS ANGELES (broadwayworld.com) — Architects of Denial, LLC announced today that Dean Cain and Montel Williams, Executive Producers of the film, “Architects of Denial,” about the atrocities of the Armenian Genocide, will have a one-hour television special entitled,”Denial,” airing on KTLA 5 in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. “Denial” is about the problems Cain and Williams encountered while trying to bring the message of their film public. The television special focuses on how special interest groups and genocide deniers attempted to stop the release of the film. Click here to view a highlights reel of the television special.

Dean Cain and Montel Williams were recently honored on March 6, 2018 by Armenian President Serzh Sarkisian with the Order of Honor, one of the country’s highest awards, in the Presidential Palace in Yerevan, Armenia. The President announced the award for the two celebrities who have worked for the recognition of genocide worldwide. Their film was also screened for the President, First Lady and high-ranking government officials in Yerevan on March 5th.

When the film, “Architects of Denial” was released in the U.S. last year to critical acclaim, it created a national controversy when the ads for the film were rejected as being political. Cain and Williams vehemently fought for the right to advertise, claiming the genocide was historical, not political.

“We have the utmost respect for every Armenian family that carries the scars and the burden of this genocide with them to this very day,” Dean Cain remarked. “Every Armenian family has a story. And they cannot be denied. Our intention in making this film was to educate and to shine a light on this dark moment of history in the hope that it will no longer be denied, and will never be allowed to happen again.”

Both Executive Producers are working on another film about the spread of anti-Semitism around the world. To learn more about the film, “Architects of Denial,” please visit the website, www.architectsofdenial.com<

Leave a Reply