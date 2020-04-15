Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

LOS ANGELES – LA County Department of Public Health – Registered Environmental Health Specialist, Yeran Ayvazian, issued a message in Armenian today during the daily press briefing, urging the Armenian-American community to continue following safe practices to avoid getting infected with the COVID-19 virus along with updated statistical data and information for tenants and landlords who are unable to pay their rent and mortgage as a result of the pandemic.

It was previously reported that Ararat Convalescent Hospital in Eagle Rock was among several dozen skilled nursing facilities to be affected by COVID-19. Ararat Assisted Living in Mission Hills was recently added to the growing list.

The latest figures, according to the LA County Public Health Department website, lists the city of Glendale as one of the highest affected with 278 cases to date. Other areas with high populations of Armenian-Americans, include Burbank (112 cases), East Hollywood (54 cases), Hollywood (124 cases), Little Armenia (47 cases), Montebello (64 cases), North Hollywood (145 cases), Northridge (56 cases), Pasadena (179 cases), Sunland (36 cases), and Tujunga (21 cases). For a complete up to date list, visit:
http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Russian Opera Star Lyubov Kazarnovskaya Blacklisted by Azerbaijan Over Visit to Karabakh

BAKU — The Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry has blacklisted Russian opera singer Lyubov…

Re-Consecration of St. Giragos Armenian Church in Diyarbakir

DIYARBAKIR — St. Giragos (Surp Giragos) Armenian Church in Turkey’s southeastern province…

Syrian Parliament Adopts Resolution Recognizing the Armenian Genocide

DAMASCUS — The Syrian parliament voted today to adopt a resolution recognizing…

Ataturk’s Statue Installed in the Yard of Ancient Armenian Church in Turkey

YEREVAN (Armradio) — A museum of statues of famous Turkish political and…