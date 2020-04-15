LOS ANGELES – LA County Department of Public Health – Registered Environmental Health Specialist, Yeran Ayvazian, issued a message in Armenian today during the daily press briefing, urging the Armenian-American community to continue following safe practices to avoid getting infected with the COVID-19 virus along with updated statistical data and information for tenants and landlords who are unable to pay their rent and mortgage as a result of the pandemic.

It was previously reported that Ararat Convalescent Hospital in Eagle Rock was among several dozen skilled nursing facilities to be affected by COVID-19. Ararat Assisted Living in Mission Hills was recently added to the growing list.

The latest figures, according to the LA County Public Health Department website, lists the city of Glendale as one of the highest affected with 278 cases to date. Other areas with high populations of Armenian-Americans, include Burbank (112 cases), East Hollywood (54 cases), Hollywood (124 cases), Little Armenia (47 cases), Montebello (64 cases), North Hollywood (145 cases), Northridge (56 cases), Pasadena (179 cases), Sunland (36 cases), and Tujunga (21 cases). For a complete up to date list, visit:

http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/