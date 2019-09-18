YEREVAN (Armradio) — Armenian-American Nadia Shahgaldian has donated an ancient book of unique importance to the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute. The book is autographed by Aurora Mardiganian, an eyewitness and survivor of the Armenian Genocide.

The volume is the first edition of the screenplay of the movie “The Auction of Souls” based on Aurora’s famous memoir. The story of Aurora Mardiganian, the Christian girl who survived the great massacres, scenario by Frederic Chapin, staged by Oscar Apfel, produced by W. Selig, New York, 1919.

This unique volume has been purchased by Nadia Shahgaldian’s husband from Rare Books Store. For more than 20 years, the book has been kept as a relic by Shahgaldian family.

Aurora Mardiganyan’s diary was published in New York in 1918 as “Ravished Armenia” or “The Auction of Souls.” In the same year, the silent movie “The Auction of Souls” based on this book appeared on the American screens.

In the movie, Aurora played her own role thus becoming the first Armenian film actress in the movie depicting the horrific images of the Armenian Genocide.