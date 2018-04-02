Top Posts
History of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party in Spanish

April 2, 2018

Attorney Dantee Asilian’s Book Presentation in Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES — On March 23, at the Wilton Hotel main room in Buenos Aires, a book by attorney Dante Asilian titled “One Nation One Party” and dedicated to the 130th anniversary of the SDHP was presented to the public. The event was organized by Sharjoum Cultural Union.

At the start the program MC Prof. Marie Edukian read the SDHP Central Committee chairman Dr. Hampig Sarafian’s letter of appreciation and welcomed the presence of Chairman of the Central Committee of the Ramgavar Azadagan Party Sergio Nahabedian, AGBU Local Branch Chairman Ruben Ketigian and representatives of various organizations.

The book was presented by experts Maria Dersipadjian and Paizio Arsenio Vueños who highlighted the role of the SDHP in trying to prevent the Armenian Genocide. The speakers pointed out the SDHP’s unwavering will to fight against the strong Sultan and then the Young Turks government.

The chairman of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party of Argentina Dr. Carlos Darpinian highly appreciated the author Dante Asilian’s work and intellectual merits living away from the homeland, and his decades long effort to preserve our ideological identity.

The program ended with the SDHP anthem “Heravor Yergir”.

