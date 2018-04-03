London-Armenians Respond to Azerbaijani-Turkish Community with Demonstration

LONDON– In response to the demonstration held by representatives of the Azerbaijani-Turkish community of London near the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Armenian community of London held a demonstration that was more well-organized and saw a greater turnout.

Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Tigran Balayan informed that “on 31 March, representatives of the Azerbaijani-Turkish community held a demonstration in front of the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in London against the so-called genocide perpetrated against the Turks by the Armenians in 1918”, as was posted on social networks the day before the demonstration. On the day of the demonstration, nearly 50 representatives of the Armenian community of London came to support the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia with the national flags of Armenia and Artsakh and with relevant posters.

The group of 5-6 Azerbaijani-Turkish demonstrators was surprised to see a more organized demonstration held by the Armenian community. Moreover, since they were in a state of confusion, they started making phone calls, and as a result, several demonstrators joined them a couple of hours later. It is clear that this was a real failure for the organizers of the demonstration since they weren’t able to state the claim that they had previously announced. Judging from their low level of organization, it is safe to assume that their share of petrol dollars was less or there were disagreements among the organizers or they were disappointed with the leaderships of their respective countries.

Throughout the demonstration, the members of the Armenian community showed that they were very organized and proved once again that the positions of Armenia and Artsakh are strongly protected in both Armenia and the Diaspora.”