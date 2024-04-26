GLENDALE — A Community Wide Public Event to commemorate the Armenian Genocide took place at Parcher Plaza, Glendale City Hall, on April 24, 2024. Organized by the Armenian Genocide Committee (AGC), a coalition of over a dozen organizations, the event provided an opportunity for the local community to honor the victims of the Armenian Genocide and pay tribute to those who lost their lives defending the Republic of Armenia and Artsakh.

The AGC is comprised of a cross-section of the Armenian diaspora, including religious, political, cultural, athletic, and professional organizations of the American Armenian community. Over the past several months, committee members met weekly to plan commemorative events for this year, showcasing their dedication to preserving the memory of the Armenian Genocide and fostering community engagement.

The event began with the presentation of the colors by the AGBU and Homenetmen Scouts, followed by the Merdinian School Student Choir performing the national anthems of the United States, Armenia, and Artsakh. These performances set a respectful and reflective tone for the gathering.

Krikor Moloyan delivered opening remarks and called for a moment of silence in remembrance of the victims of the Armenian Genocide and those who defended the Republic of Armenia and Artsakh. His words highlighted the solemn nature of the occasion and offered hope for a brighter future.Sevan Der Bedrosian addressed the audience in Armenian on behalf of the AGC, sharing perspectives that provided historical and cultural context. Levon Baronian spoke in English on behalf of the AGC, offering thoughtful insights into the significance of the event for the Armenian community.

Mayor Elen Asatryan welcomed everyone on behalf of the city of Glendale and invited City Councilmembers Ara Najarian, Vartan Gharpetian, and Dan Brotman to the stage. Their participation underscored the city’s ongoing support for the Armenian community and its commitment to recognizing the importance of the commemoration.

Congressman Adam Schiff delivered a speech emphasizing the significance of acknowledging historical events such as the Armenian Genocide. He also presented Mayor Asatryan with a flag flown on Capitol Hill on April 24, a symbolic gesture that honored the victims and demonstrated respect for the Armenian community.

The event’s keynote speaker, Professor Irene Massimino, is a lawyer specializing in international criminal law and human rights law. She teaches at the Indiana University School of Law and has served as Rapporteur of the High Criminal Court of Buenos Aires Province, Argentina. Massimino actively works in the fields of internal and international conflicts, human rights violations, and genocide, particularly related to the experiences of Armenia and Artsakh. Her involvement in various international investigative delegations and trial observation missions, coupled with her co-founding of the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention, provided the audience with a nuanced understanding of the Armenian Genocide from historical, legal, and cultural perspectives.

Overall, the event at Parcher Plaza was a thoughtful and respectful commemoration organized by the AGC that brought the community together in remembrance of the past. Through the program’s speeches and performances, attendees were reminded of the resilience and strength of the Armenian people and the importance of educating future generations about the events of the Armenian Genocide.

The participating organizations in the AGC include the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Armenian Catholic Eparchy of Our Lady of Nareg in the United States and Canada, Armenian Evangelical Union of North America, Armenian Revolutionary Federation, Armenian Democratic Liberal Party, Social Democrat Hunchakian Party, Armenian General Benevolent Union Western Region, Armenian Relief Society Western USA, Armenian Assembly of America, Armenian National Committee of America Western Region, Armenian Council of America, Homenetmen Western USA Region, Homenmen Athletic Association USA Region, Armenian Youth Federation, Gaidz Youth Organization, Armenian Bar Association, Organization of Istanbul Armenians, and Southern California Armenian Democrats.