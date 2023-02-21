YEREVAN — The new United States Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien officially presented her credentials to President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan on February 21.

“It’s the honor of a lifetime to be U.S. Ambassador to Armenia. The United States deeply values our partnership with Armenia, which is based on our shared democratic values. I look forward to working closely with the Armenian government to advance the bilateral relationship and support efforts to promote a peaceful and prosperous future for Armenia and the South Caucasus region,” said Ambassador Kvien.

Prior to her arrival in Armenia, Ambassador Kvien served as the Charge d’Affaires and Deputy Chief of Mission at U.S. Embassy Kyiv from 2019 until 2022.

Previously, she served as Acting Deputy Chief of Mission and Minister Counselor for Economic Affairs at U.S. Embassy Paris; Acting Deputy Chief of Mission and Economic Counselor at U.S. Embassy Bangkok; Economic Counselor at U.S. Embassy London; and Director for European Union, Ukraine, and Belarus Affairs at the National Security Council in the Executive Office of the President. Ambassador Kvien also served at U.S. Embassy Moscow; the U.S. Mission to the European Union in Brussels; the U.S. Embassy Manila; and Washington, DC, where she worked on European Union issues and on bilateral relations with Slovenia.

Ambassador Kvien is a native of California, with a BA in Political Science from Occidental College and an MS in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.