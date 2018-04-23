California Legislature Commemorates the 103rd Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

SACRAMENTO, CA – Members of the California Legislature today commemorated the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, even as the United States continues to turn a blind eye to the genocide of 1.5 million Armenians.

“We commemorate the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and the 1.5 million lives lost. What happened 103 years ago can never be undone, but through education we take steps to ensure that history never repeats itself,” said Senator Scott Wilk. “The strength of the survivors and their descendants is evidenced by the leaders, innovators and thinkers of Armenian descent who have enriched our communities and thrived both here in America and throughout the world.”

“Today, we remember and honor the 1.5 million souls lost during the Armenian Genocide and celebrate the strength and perseverance of our community,” stated Assembly member Adrin Nazarian. “Our community is flourishing in California yet we must remain vigilant against injustice, home and abroad.”

“I am honored to join with the Armenian Caucus to coauthor a resolution recognizing and commemorating the Armenian Genocide. While Washington continues to accept Turkey’s’ century of denial and Azeri aggression toward Artsakh I am proud of California’s efforts to lead by example and annually recognize the Armenian Genocide and expose and condemn civil rights abuses perpetrated against the Armenian people,” commented Senator Anthony Portantino.

“We reflect today upon one of the darkest chapters in our shared history,” said Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale). “In the Capitol and across California, we pause to honor the 1.5 million lost, we celebrate the resiliency of the Armenian people, and we remind our leaders that until there is worldwide recognition of the genocide, justice is denied.”

Annual Essay Contest:

Earlier this year the Armenian Caucus invited California high school students to participate in its4th Annual Essay Contest . Students were asked to write an essay nominatinga notable Armenian-American to the California Hall of Fame. The nominee must have lived in California or have a strong connection to California, and the writer must share with the director, in the form of a memo, one person that should be featured in the Hall of Fame and the reason(s) that this person should be honored.

The winners of the 4th Annual Essay Scholarship are:

· First-prize: Warren Alphonso, a senior at Stockdale High School in Bakersfield. Warren nominated California Supreme Court Justice Armand Arabian.

· Second-prize: Daniel Barkev Chaderjian, a senior at Fullerton Union High School in Fullerton. Daniel nominated Gabriel Injejikian, an immigrant from Syria who helped establish the first Armenian Day School in North America in the 1960s.

· Third-prize: Odelia Justin, a senior at LA County Probation Camp Scott in Santa Clarit a.Odelia nominated her probation officer Azet Stepanyan, an immigrant from Armenia who despite great adversity, entered a life of public service and motivated Odelia to graduate college.

During the Senate and Assembly floor sessions Senator Wilk and Assemblymember Nazarian honored Professor Richard Hovanessian as an outstanding Armenian-American and presented him with a Joint Legislative Resolution commemorating the genocide.

Professor Hovanessian is a well-respected scholar known for his five-volume history of the First Republic of Armenia. He is a professor of Armenian and Near Eastern History and the first holder of the Armenian Educational Foundation Chair in Modern Armenian History at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA);a Distinguished President’s Fellow at Chapman University; and an adjunct professor of history at the University of Southern California to work with the Shoah Foundation.

The Armenian Caucus also provided legislators with the book, “There Is Only The Earth” by Scout Tufankjian.

The Armenian Caucus was formed in 2015. It is a platform for Armenian-American voices at a statewide level and is open to all legislators, Armenian or not, who are interested in learning more about the community’s issues.