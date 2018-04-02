Armenian State Symphony Orchestra Receives Loud Applauses at Hamburg Performance

The State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia gloriously performed Armenian music in the magnificent Hall of Hamburg’s Elbphilharmonie. As the Orchestra reported in a release, the Armenian music was presented by two generations of Armenian composers-Aram Khachatryan and Eduard Hayrapetyan.

In the first part of the concert the Symphony Orchestra and Narek Hakhnazaryan (cello) performed Hayrapetyan’s concerto N4 for Cello under the conduction of Sergey Smbatyan. The composer wrote this work specially for this concert and presented it to Narek Hakhnazaryan. The world premiere of the concert took place in the Elbphilharmonie.

Hayrapetyan’s Cello Concerto performed by the orchestra and soloist filled the hall with delicate and passionate, intense and charming tones that exposed the author’s ideas to the audience, touched the souls of the people, transmitting beautiful feelings. Eduard Hayrapetyan was present at the evening as well. The audience admitted his work warmly, applauding loudly. People did not let the composer; soloist and conductor leave the stage for a long time.

At the end of the first part of the concert catalan song “Birds” was performed to the audience by Narek Hakhnazaryan (cello).

At the second part of the concert, the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra performed Aram Khachatryan’s Second Symphony “Symphony of Bells”, which was received by the audience with applauses and bravos. The spectators made the conductor come back to the stage for several times standing and applausing non-stop. The State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia presented two more Khachatryan’s works: valse from the “Masquerade” suite and the famous “Saber Dance” from the “Gayane” ballet.

Sergey Smbatyan, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra told in the interview that at Elbphilharmonie they presented Armenian modern and classical music. ” This is a something like a challenge to reveal to people how rich and unique traditions Armenia has. The fact that the concert tickets were sold out months ago and the audience warm welcome make it obvious that people expect new music and new values. It is a great pleasure to see such a warm reception in the Elbphilharmonie. It’s impressive that our music excites and gives pleasant moments to Hamburg’s art lovers, having great traditions of classical music,”- said Sergey Smbatyan. He also thanked the RA President and the Ministry of Culture on behalf of the staff for assistance in the implementation of this project.

Ashot Smbatyan, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Federal Republic of Germany, was also present at the concert. The Ambassador mentioned, he is proud of the fact the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra could admire the German audience with their performances.

Narek Hakhnazaryan (Cello) emphasized the fact that the Elbphilharmonie Big Hall is one of the best concert halls in Europe and it is a great honor for him to present Armenian music and perform Eduard Hayrapetyan’s world premiere Concerto for Cello at such a prestigious concert hall.

The founder of Dorn Music Agency Tanya Dorn congratulated the orchestra, Sergey Smbatyan, Narek Hakhnazaryan and Eduard Hayrapetyan on the premiere, which was so warmly received by the audience of the Elbphilharmonie.

The next stop of the Armenian State Symphonic Orchestra abroad will be on April 15-May 1, 2018 in the Europe’s cultural capital of Malta, Valetta.