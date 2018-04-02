Top Posts
Home Armenia Blast in Downtown Yerevan Restaurant: Eight Injured
ArmeniaFeaturedNews

Blast in Downtown Yerevan Restaurant: Eight Injured

April 2, 2018

YEREVAN — Eight people, including foreign citizens, have been injured in an oxygen cylinder explosion that occurred on Monday evening in Burger King restaurant on the Northern Avenue in the center of Yerevan. The injured have been taken to Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center.

A spokesman for Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center said they admitted eight people, seven of them minors. One of them is in grave condition.

“On April 2, at 20.44 local time (19.44 Moscow time), we received a signal that there was an explosion on the Northern Avenue in Yerevan; there are victims, and they need assistance,” the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement.

Later in the day, the Ministry published the list of those injured in the explosion: Rudolf Markosyan,6; Rubina Markosyan, 8; Zaruhi Melikyan, 19; Eric Ashughian, 24 (citizen of Iran); Alyona Agapova, 15 (citizen of Russia); Liza Abrahamova, 15 (citizen of Russia); Yaroslav Lyubenko, 15 (citizen of Russia) and Zeina Husseini, 24 (citizen of Iran).

The Burger King restaurant was opened in Yerevan about two months ago.

Yerevan police rule out foul play in the Northern Avenue explosion. “I will rule out the deliberate option now, because law enforcement agencies are working and according to preliminary information the pressure cylinder of Draught beer exploded, and also what was obvious inside and also proven by eyewitness accounts, but there are preliminary information. There are victims who are currently being treated,” Ashot Aharonyan – head of the press service of the Police Force said, adding that presumably people suffered injuries due to fragmentary pieces as result of the blast.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

U.S. Firm Completes Takeover Of Vorodan Power Plants in Armenia

June 8, 2015

Tigran Mansurian and Constantine Orbelian Get Grammy Nominations

November 29, 2017

“KillZibil” Make Armenia Clean Again Mobile App Created

August 23, 2017

Euronest Parliamentary Assembly Meeting in Armenia

March 16, 2015

Rep. Schiff To Host Capitol Hill Event Honoring America’s Relief Efforts To Victims of Armenian Genocide

February 18, 2014

German MPs Cancel Turkey Trip Amid High Tensions

May 25, 2017

Levon Aronian Wins Grand Slam Chess Final

October 14, 2013

CineCulture and Armenian Studies Program to Feature “Our Village”

March 23, 2016

Karabakh Armenian Serviceman Sentenced to 15 Years in Azerbaijan

May 5, 2015

Book Review: \”Keeping the Balance\” by Rev. Dr. Vahan H. Tootikian

September 16, 2013

Leave a Reply