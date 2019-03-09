WASHINGTON, DC — Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues Co-Chair Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ) has introduced H. Res. 190, a bipartisan legislation supporting United States-Artsakh relations, that calls for free and open communication, as well as travel, between the two nations at all levels of civil society and government, Armenian Assembly reports.

The resolution notes: “Department of State policies and practices place self-imposed restrictions on travel and communications between the United States and Artsakh, limiting oversight of United States taxpayer-funded assistance programs and discouraging the open dialogue and discourse that can contribute to a peaceful resolution of Artsakh-related status and security issues.”

H.Res. 190 also states: “open dialogue and communications contribute to greater international understanding and facilitate more effective conflict resolution.”

Spearheaded by Rep. Pallone, the resolution is co-sponsored by Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), Armenian Caucus Vice-Chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-CA), Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA), Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA), Rep. Jim Costa (D-CA), Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA), Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA), Rep. Grace Napolitano (D-CA), and Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA).

H.Res. 190 resolves that the House of Representatives: “(1) affirms its commitment to supporting actions that encourage visits and communication between officials from the United States and Artsakh at all levels, including cabinet-level national security officials, general officers, and other executive branch officials, to travel to Artsakh and openly and directly communicate with their Artsakh counterparts; (2) encourages open communication, meetings, and other direct contacts between officials of Artsakh and the executive and legislative branches of the United States Government, representatives of State and local governments, and representatives of American civil society; and (3) calls for the full and direct participation of the democratically elected Government of the Republic of Artsakh in all OSCE and other negotiations regarding its future.”