Top Posts
Home Armenian Starz Acquires Armenian Genocide Documentary “Intent to Destroy”
ArmenianArmenian GenocideArts & CultureFeaturedNews

Starz Acquires Armenian Genocide Documentary “Intent to Destroy”

March 9, 2018

LOS ANGELES — The documentary “Intent to Destroy: Death, Denial & Depiction” by Joe Berlinger is among eight exclusive first-run documentaries acquired by premium cable and satellite television network Starz, the Lionsgate company announced on Thursday, March 8, Deadline reports.

“We are acquiring an eclectic slate of documentaries that not only strategically align with Starz Original series but also present engaging subjects, provocative conflicts and authentic storytelling,” said C. Brett Marottoli, Head of Program Acquisitions for Starz.

Director Joe Berlinger embeds himself on the epic film set of Terry George’s The Promise (2016) to take an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide. Historians, scholars and filmmakers come together in Berlinger’s cinematic exploration of the tangled web of responsibility that has driven a century of denial by the Turkish government and its strategic allies.

“Intent to Destroy” (2017) is a timely reckoning with the large-scale suppression of a historical tragedy. Berlinger confronts the fraught task of shedding light on the Armenian Genocide – whose witnesses and descendants are still fighting to be officially acknowledged as such by the international community – how it was carried out during World War I as the reign of the Ottoman Empire drew to a close, and how it laid the groundwork for the genocides that followed.
“Intent to Destroy: Death, Denial & Depiction” will premiere on April 23, 2018.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Paros Foundation: SERVICE Armenia 2018

February 25, 2018

Paul Ignatius to Speak on his New Book “Now I Know in Part: An Armenian-American Reflects on His Life and Times”

September 4, 2012

“Life in Transition” Survey: Corruption Remains Key Problem in Armenia

June 30, 2011

Nine Arrested in Hrant Dink Murder Case

October 6, 2015

An Appeal to Support Syrian Armenians

September 3, 2013

International Hrant Dink Annual Award Goes to Kaos GL from Turkey and Samar Badawi from Saudi Arabia

September 16, 2015

The Archbishop Hovnan Derderian Scholarship Fund 5th Anniversary Dinner

April 5, 2017

International Bloggers Forum Held in Artsakh

March 20, 2017

Unique Armenian Oral History Conference at UCLA

May 4, 2011

Greek PM Praises ‘Historic’ Ties With Armenia

March 15, 2016

Leave a Reply