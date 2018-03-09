Agbu Hye Geen’s & Young Circle 12th Annual International Conference

PASADENA — On Saturday April 7, 2018, AGBU Hye Geen and AGBU Hye Geen’s Young Circle will host their 12th Annual International Conference entitled “How the Youth Needs to Impact Our Future.” This significantly relevant topic will focus on the Armenian youth in Southern California, and how the future of Armenia is dependent on today’s youth.

The Conference will be held at the AGBU Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Center, located at 2495 Mountain Street, Pasadena, California 91104. Registration will start promptly at 9:00 a.m., the conference is scheduled to begin at 10:00a.m., lunch will be served at noon and the event is scheduled to close at 2:00 p.m.

Four distinguished members of the community, ranging from professors to researchers, will each present a subtopic in which they are experts in. Each speaker will further understandings of the current state of the Armenian community’s youth in Southern California. Along with these speakers, there will also be a panel of youth who will discuss hot topics regarding the youth today.

Daniel Fittante, a Candidate of Philosophy at UCLA in the Department of Near Eastern Languages and Cultures, will begin the conference with a discussion on the historical background of the Armenian community in California.

Gegham Mughnetsyan, a research associate at the University of Southern California of Armenian Studies, will be the second speaker at the conference, and he will be introducing and explaining the concepts of race, country, and citizenship.

The following speaker, Gregory S. Krikorian, Vice President of the Glendale Unified School District Board of Education, will discuss the role of family, community, and the call of the motherland.

Videographer and lecturer at California State University, Northridge, Richard Chambers will close the conference with a conclusion of finding and adjusting to the reality of one’s identity, and a video to end.

At the close of the conference, there will be a question and answer period, where the audience is welcome to bring up any issues that they would like the speakers to address. Members of Armenian Student Associations from different campuses will be in attendance and actively participate in th

e conference.

This conference aims to bring up issues the Armenian youth in Southern California are currently facing, and to give different perspectives on each of the issues. The Armenian youth of today are the future of the Armenian people, and hopefully through this conference, discussions can flow more easily among generations.