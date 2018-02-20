Tumo Center Receives WITSA Chairman’s Awards for “Fulfilling the Promise of the Digital Age”

YEREVAN — Armenia’s Tumo Center for Creative Technologies has received the Chairman’s award for contributing to the mission of “Fulfilling the Promise of the Digital Age” at the 2018 Global World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) in Hyderabad, India.

“Tumo is proud to be able to represent Armenia’s information technology and education sectors at such influential international platform. We hope that this victory will contribute to the recognition of Armenian projects in the international IT arena,” Tumo said.

Tumo centers built for Armenian teens operate, except for the capital city Yerevan, also in Gyumri, Vanadzor, Dilijan, Stepanakert and Kokhb. Their mission is to teach young people the advanced technologies.

A large Armenian delegation is participating in the WCIT 2018 congress. The next WCIT congress will be hosted by Armenia. The baton will be taken by Malaysia. The Union of Information Technology Enterprises (UITE) will bring next year a large Malaysian delegation to Armenia in 2019 to pass the WCIT 2020 baton.

In Hyderabad the Armenian delegation has reached cooperation agreements with the Japanese Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organization that includes IT organizations from 24 countries. Representatives of the Japanese company will also visit Armenia in 2019.

Armenia has been approved as the hosting country for WCIT 2019 during the meeting of the WITSA’s board of directors at WCIT 2014 Mexico. About 2500 delegates from more than 80 countries of the world are expected to visit the WCIT 2019 that will be the first Congress to be held in Europe since 2010.

The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) is the largest and the most reputable international event among worldwide IT leaders. It brings together high-level officials from different countries, heads of multinational organizations, universities and scientific research centers, non-governmental organizations’ representatives and many more.

The event includes discussions of legal, political and economic trends affecting IT business processes, presentations of innovative solutions, B2B meetings and so on. The WCIT has been held since 1978.