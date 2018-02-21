Top Posts
Home Artsakh Rep. Schiff Statement on 30th Anniversary of Artsakh’s Liberation Movement
ArtsakhFeaturedNews

Rep. Schiff Statement on 30th Anniversary of Artsakh’s Liberation Movement

February 21, 2018

LOS ANGELES – Today, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) released the following statement commemorating 30-th anniversary of Artsakh Liberation Movement:

“I would like to congratulate the people of Artsakh on the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh Liberation Movement.

“Thirty years ago, in February 1988, the people of Artsakh courageously raised their voices for freedom, and against Soviet communism, tyranny, and ethnic intolerance. They peacefully demanded to reunite the region with Armenia. This was met with assault, torture and murder of innocent Armenians by Azerbaijani mobs in several cities, including Sumgait and Baku.

“While Artsakh’s path forward has not been easy, the trials of the past did not break the peoples’ determination. The tragedy of Sumgait as well as other Azerbaijani cities 30 years ago, proved the righteousness of Artsakh’s choice to survive and preserve its identity by establishing a sovereign democracy.

“I will continue to support and stand with the people of Artsakh in their fight towards recognition on the global stage, and I commend the people of Artsakh as they exercise their commitment to democratic values, and pursue freedom and self-determination in the face of constant threats from Azerbaijan.

“I join you on this momentous occasion, and I look forward to the day when Artsakh will achieve the recognition it deserves among all nations.”

0 comment
1
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Family Celebrates 102nd Birthday of Armenian Genocide Survivor

March 6, 2012

Armenian Couple Get Suspended Jail Sentences after Repatriation from Azerbaijan

February 2, 2016

Concerts in Spain Comemmorate Armenian Genocide

September 28, 2015

A Time to Act: What Will Become of Varak Monastery After The Recent Earthquake in Van?

January 20, 2012

NKR Foreign Minister: Lack of Condemnation by the International Community Boosts Azerbaijan’s Anarchic Attitudes

August 7, 2014

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized The Armenian Genocide: Cem Özdemir

April 3, 2015

IDeA to Launch Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology

July 11, 2016

Frank Engel Responds to Azerbaijani MPs: “You Will Not Succeed”

March 13, 2017

Russian FM: “Basic Settlement Principles” to be Drafted For Nagorno-Karabakh

November 30, 2010

Armenia Beats Albania 84-65 in EuroBasket 2021 Pre-Qualifiers

February 26, 2018

Leave a Reply