Mkhitaryan Has Three Assists in First Start for Arsenal

February 3, 2018

LONDON — Henrikh Mkhitaryan provided three assists on a dream home debut as Arsenal cruised to a 5-1 victory over Everton at the Emirates Stadium. The Armenia international joined the Gunners last month from Manchester United in a swap deal which saw Alexis Sanchez move in the opposite direction. Mkhitaryan struggled to showcase his creative talents under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford but the early evidence suggests he will thrive under Arsene Wenger.

The game also saw the debut of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who joined from Borussia Dortmund on deadline day for a club-record fee, uniting with his former team-mate Mkhitaryan.

Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan combined for a staggering 121 goals and 80 assists during their three seasons together at Borussia Dortmund between 2013 and 2016.

Mkhitaryan provided the assist for Aaron Ramsey’s opener before setting up his old pal Aubameyang who found the net with a classy dinked finished for the Gunners’ fourth goal before the break.

Mkhitaryan grabbed his third assist of the match in the 74th minute as he provided the ball for Ramsey’s hat-trick goal.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has become the first Arsenal player to provide 3 assists in a Premier League game this season.

