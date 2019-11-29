YEREVAN/LOS ANGELES –Donations totaling $9,856,100 have been raised and promised during Armenia Fund’s 22th annual telethon, held on Thursday November 28 under the slogan “To My Beloved Armenia: Life-giving Water and Sun for Communities”.

The Telethon lasted 12 hours: the first 4 hours were held in Yerevan, and the remaining 8 hours were broadcast from Los Angeles. The funds raised will be used for implementing drinking water supply and solar energy projects in Artsakh and in three provinces of Armenia – Lori, Shirak and Tavush. Overall, more than 100 communities will become program beneficiaries and will be provided with daily water supply, free heating and energy.

During the telethon, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan challenged world-renowned musician Serj Tankian, American-Armenian TV star Kim Kardashian and Reddit social network co-founder Alexis Ohanyan to make the transfers continuous, calling on them to donate to Hayastan All Armenian Fund.

The Prime Minister called on the three prominent Armenians to make monthly donations to the Fund and pass the challenge on to others.

“Before coming here, I visited the Hayastan Fund’s website, made the necessary adjustments to transfer just 10 thousand AMD to the Fund’s account every month. If five million Armenians around the world do the same thing, we will have over $1 billion on average annually,” PM Pashinyan stated.

The Prime Minister added that it’s now important for Serj Tankian, Kim Kardashian and Alexis Ohanian to challenge another three Armenians and make it publicly so that anyone who that accepts the challenge, passes it on to three others.

“We will thus have a pan-Armenian budget,” Nikol Pashinayn noted.

Both Serj Tankian and Alexis Ohanyan accepted Pashinyan’s challenge to donate $23 monthly to hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

Serj Tankian, in turn, challenged three of his friends, Dr. Eric Esrailian, Vahe Berberian and Angela Sarafian to join the initiative.

Last year the Telethon raised 11,109.633 dollars.

Established in 1992, the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund is a unique organization working to create a panarmenian network to support Armenia and Armenians around the world to implement projects ensuring the proportional and sustainable development of Armenia and Artsakh.

Its mission is to create an All Armenian network with a sole purpose of ensuring the proportional and sustainable development of Armenia, Artsakh as well as worldwide Armenian communities, based on common identity.