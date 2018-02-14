Israeli Knesset Votes down Bill Recognizing Armenian Genocide

JERUSALEM – Israel’s parliament voted down on Wednesday an opposition motion to officially recognize the 1915 Armenian Genocide in Ottoman Turkey.

The Knesset rejected the bill introduced by Yair Lapid, the leader of the Yesh Atid party, by 41 votes to 28 after a first-ever debate on the sensitive issue held on the Israeli parliament floor. “There is no reason that the Knesset, which represents a nation that went through the Holocaust, shouldn’t recognize the Armenian Genocide and have a remembrance day for it,” Lapid said.

Lapid made a case for the passage of the measure in a 3-minute speech that preceded the vote. He said an official Israeli recognition of the genocide is “a matter of conscience for Jews and non-Jews.” Also, he said, the mass killings and deportations of Armenians inspired Adolf Hitler to mastermind the Jewish Holocaust.

However, Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely voiced the Israeli government’s opposition to the measure during the heated discussion. She said a parliamentary delegation was sent to Yerevan to participate in the 100th anniversary event, but will not take an official stance on the matter, “in light of its complexity and diplomatic repercussions, and because it has a clear political connection.”

Successive Israeli governments have opposed Armenian genocide recognition lest it antagonize Turkey, a former security partner of Israel. Some Israeli politicians have openly challenged this policy in recent years. The Knesset speaker, Yuli Edelstein, called the Armenian massacres a genocide and urged the Jewish state to recognize it in 2015.

The Knesset debate on the genocide issue coincided with a visit to Israel by a delegation of Armenian parliamentarians. The five lawmakers representing various Armenian political groups were offered to attend the debate but declined to do that.