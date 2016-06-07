Armenian Ambassadors Honor Kim Kardashian West at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Event

LOS ANGELES — Kim Kardashian West was honored at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 1, 2016 for her long-standing friendship and support to the hospital. Kim was presented with a plaque by Children’s Hospital president and CEO, Paul Viviano, recognizing her as an ‘Honorary Armenian Ambassador’ during a reception of the Armenian Ambassadors of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Special guest at the event included His Eminence, Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America.

Kim remarked how delighted she was to be recognized byCHLA and by her Armenian community. She shared that she has enjoyed visiting patients at the hospital for more than 8 years and that now, as a mother of two, her appreciation for having a world-class children’s hospital in her backyard has taken new meaning.

The Armenian Ambassadors of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles are a group of Armenian supporters dedicated to creating hope and building healthier futures for all children. Their goal is to help ensure that Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has the best resources to care for all children.