YEREVAN — After a lull that lasted for several days on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, an Armenian soldier,  Ashot Gevorkovich Mikaelyan was killed by an Azerbaijani sniper last night .

The Armenian Ministry of Defense reports that the incident was registered at the combat position of one of the military units deployed in the northeastern direction, which, in fact, is the Tavush direction, which became the center of hostilities two weeks ago.

Fierce fighting at the volatile border section broke out on July 12, after Azerbaijani infiltration attempt trying to seize Armenian front line positions in the mountainous area. At least 12 Azerbaijani soldiers, including a general, and four Armenian servicemen died before the clashes involving artillery fire and drone attacks largely stopped on July 16.

