Armenian International Women’s Association 2018 Hasmik Mgrdichian Scholarship Awards Applications

LOS ANGELES -The Los Angeles Affiliate of the Armenian International Women’s Association (AIWA) is proud to announce that applications are now being accepted for the Hasmik Mgrdichian Scholarships. The Hasmik Mgrdichian Scholarships were established in 2011 to annually award scholarships to university students. Thanks to the continued generosity of Hasmik Mgrdichian each year $5,000 are awarded to five students.

Applications are now available on line and are open to all California Women residents of Armenian descent who are applying for education in an accredited college or university. Applications are also accepted from students applying for graduate or undergraduate programs. The scholarship awards are based on both financial need and merit.

Nicole Nishanian, President of AIWA-LA stated: “Our scholarship program was created by Hasmik Mgrdichian, one of the founders of the Los Angeles Affiliate. We take great pride in her legacy to recognize and assist in the education of young Armenian women. It is gratifying each year to receive their applications and to learn of their scholastic achievements and goals for the future.”

The Scholarship Committee, chaired by Lily Balian and with committee members Hermine Janoyan, Cindy Norian, Diane Cabraloff, Diana Hekimian, Houry Aposhian and Lysa Gregorian, granddaughter of Hasmik Mgrdichian. They are committed to reaching out to all California universities and colleges to inform women students of the opportunity to submit application for scholarship awards.

Flyers and notices are being sent to Armenian schools, organizations and churches.

In addition to the Hasmik Mgrdichian Scholarship Awards from the Los Angeles Affiliate, other scholarships are available through the AIWA International Board in Watertown, Massachusetts. Applications are available in all fields ranging from mathematics and architecture to government, public administration, psychology, art and design, diplomacy and in the sciences.

Applications for all AIWA scholarships for the 2018-2019 academic year can be downloaded from the AIWA website (www.aiwainternational.org) or through the Los Angeles Affiliate website: www.aiwaLA.org. Young women are urged to apply for both scholarships.

The deadline for applications this year is April 20, 2018. Winners will be announced in late May or early June.