Armenia, Lebanon Presidents Call for Peaceful Solution of Middle East Crises

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — The presidents of Armenia and Lebanon concur that the crises in the Middle East require finding peaceful solutions, President of Lebanon Michel Aoun said after holding talks with Armenian counterpart Serzh Sarkisian in Yerevan.

“We discussed the situation in the Middle East, crises and wars in certain countries of the region, especially in our neighbor Syria. We agreed over the necessity of finding peaceful solutions to the crises and ending the war machine, because violence gives birth to violence and extremism only, the proof of which are the continuing unrests of the last 7 years which began in our region”, the Lebanese president said.

President Aoun mentioned that the issue of Syrian migrants was also discussed, and the need of their return to safe areas of Syria was stressed. “I presented to the President that our country is being pressured in social, economic and security terms, having one and a half million migrants on its territory, with no sufficient international aid measures to take care of their needs. On this occasion we stressed that it is necessary to work to achieve international mutual agreement which will ensure the return of Syrian refugees to safe areas of their country and it will be under the control of the Syrian state”, he said.

President Michel Aoun also stated that Lebanon stands with Armenia in the protection of the natural rights of sovereignty, peace and prosperity of its people. He thanked President Sarkisian for supporting his country in the international arena.

President Aoun was pleased to note that the meeting with President Sarkisian proceeded in a warm and friendly atmosphere. The Lebanese president highlighted the role of the Armenian community of Lebanon in terms of the firm and strong ties of the two peoples and states. “Many of these representatives are accompanying me today, they are highly appreciated by the Lebanese society for their role in the social, economic, cultural and several other sectors of the country”, President Michel Aoun said.

President Aoun emphasized the need for strengthening bilateral and international cooperation between Lebanon and Armenia against terrorism.