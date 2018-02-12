Adam Schiff Target Of Trump’s Attack

The unusual presidency of Donald Trump has entered it’s second year. From day one, Trump has engaged in public feuds with ordinary citizens, pop artists, actors, athlete, journalists, plus members of the Congress and even his own cabinet members and Department of Justice and FBI leadership. He specifically accused these government agencies in a campaign to sabotage his presidency.

For his attacks, Trump relies on short Twitter messages, using unpresidential language, exaggerations and sometimes outright lies.

Last week, the target of Trump’s latest attack was Congressman Adam Schiff, who represents a heavily Armenian populated district around Los Angeles. Rep. Schiff is the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, which is investigating possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia. In this capacity Shiff has constant presence on TV news programs, presenting his party’s views about the ongoing investigations.

Evidently, Trump was not too happy with some of Schiff’s latest statements, provoking an angry response by the President. “Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Schiff hit back with a appropriate response. “Mr. President, I see you’ve had a busy morning of “Executive Time.” Instead of tweeting false smears, the American people would appreciate it if you turned off the TV and helped solve the funding crisis, protected Dreamers or…really anything else”

And so, Trump’s chaotic presidency will continue at least until November, when the American people will have a chance to redeem its historical mistake, to some extent, by handing over the House and the Senate to the Democrat Party.

We hope this time they will make the right decision.

MASSIS