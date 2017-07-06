Top Posts
President of Artsakh Congratulates Baroness Caroline Cox on 80th Birthday: You Have Always Stood by the Armenian Nation

July 6, 2017

STEPANAKERT — President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Bako Sahakyan, on Thursday sent a congratulatory letter to the member of the UK House of Lords, Baroness Caroline Cox,on the occasion of her 80th birthday.

“Dear Baroness,

“Let me congratulate You on behalf of the Artsakh people, the authorities and personally myself on Your glorious jubilee, the 80th birthday anniversary.

“You have always stood by the Armenian nation, shared their pain and anguish, supported in every possible way our righteous struggle for freedom and independence, voiced against human rights abuses and violence. Due to Your efforts many people from all corners of the world learnt about Artsakh and obtained credible information on the Karabakh case.

“The life You lead and Your entire activity deserve upper estimate and could be reckoned among the best manifestations of love for mankind.

“Thank You for Your allegiance and commitment to panhuman values and democratic principles, for Your long-standing fundamental and consistent work, for the heartfelt attitude and tender friendship You nourish towards Artsakh people.

“I once again congratulate You and wish peace, robust health, success and all the best to You and all Your family and relatives,” reads the letter by the NKR President.

