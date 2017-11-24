Statement of the SDHP Central Committee on the Armenia-EU agreement

Top Posts
November 24, 2017

The Social Democratic Hunchakian Party Central Committee welcomes the “Comprehensive and Enhanced Cooperation” agreement signed between the Republic of Armenia and the European Union in Brussels.

SDHP is confident that the Republic of Armenia can solve its external and internal challenges by implementing only a balanced foreign policy with all geopolitical centers.

Being a member of Eurasian Economic Union, as well as signing this agreement with the EU, Armenia will be able to bypass the hostile blockade and avoid staying out of the most important regional and geopolitical, economic and political processes. Also, will be able to use additional economic opportunities to improve Armenia’s social and economic situation and to continue the reforms.

The SDHP emphasizes that one of the possible mechanisms for the just resolution of the Karabakh conflict is the good-neighborly and deeper partnership relations with the OSCE Minsk Co-Chair countries.

In the future, visa-free travel for EU citizens and citizens of the Republic of Armenia will undoubtedly contribute to the deepening of integration processes, as well as the deepening of political and economic relations that are in the interest of our country and its citizens.

SDHP Central Committee
Yerevan
11.24.2017

