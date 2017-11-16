Sarkisian Hails Close Ties After Moscow Meeting with Putin

MOSCOW — Armenian President Serzh Sarkisian has hailed his country’s close ties with Russia after meeting with President Vladimir Putin during a visit to Moscow to mark the Days of Armenian Culture in Russia celebrations.

Sarkisian on November 15 said the “advancement of Russian-Armenian cooperation is evident in all directions.”

According to a report released by the Kremlin, the two leaders discussed “interaction of the two countries in the political and economic spheres, in the sphere of security and humanitarian cooperation.”

“I would like to stress that all our teams are working hard on the implementation of our agreements reached during your visit to Russia last March,” Vladimir Putin is quoted in the press release. “And this work is yielding positive results. This does not even include our interaction in the areas of political contacts, security and the economy. Last year witnessed the beginning of growth, and this year it has already increased by a third, which is surely gratifying. We would like to maintain this trend.”

Putin reportedly also thanked the Armenian president for his efforts on the organization in Moscow of the exhibition.