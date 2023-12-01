CALIFORNIA — Armenia’s first domestic satellite, Hayasat-1, was launched into space today.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched at 10:19 Yerevan time from Vandenberg Air Force Base on the California coast. There were a total of 25 satellites on board.

The satellite Hayasat-1, proudly bearing the inscription “ARMENIA IN SPACE FOR SCIENCE”, is the culmination of an impressive and efficient effort undertaken by Bazoomq Space Research Laboratory and the Center for Scientific Innovation and Education (CSIE). This remarkable achievement in a relatively short span of time underscores Armenia’s growing presence in the field of space exploration.

The launch marks not only a significant milestone for the country but also signals the beginning of a new era. Hayasat-1 is the initial step in a series of ambitious plans for Armenia’s foray into space science and technology. The efforts invested in this project foreshadow a future where more complex satellites created in Armenia will join the ranks of celestial explorers.