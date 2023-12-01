Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

CALIFORNIA — Armenia’s first domestic satellite, Hayasat-1, was launched into space today.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched at 10:19 Yerevan time from Vandenberg Air Force Base on the California coast. There were a total of 25 satellites on board.

The satellite Hayasat-1, proudly bearing the inscription “ARMENIA IN SPACE FOR SCIENCE”, is the culmination of an impressive and efficient effort undertaken by Bazoomq Space Research Laboratory and the Center for Scientific Innovation and Education (CSIE). This remarkable achievement in a relatively short span of time underscores Armenia’s growing presence in the field of space exploration.

The launch  marks not only a significant milestone for the country but also signals the beginning of a new era. Hayasat-1 is the initial step in a series of ambitious plans for Armenia’s foray into space science and technology. The efforts invested in this project foreshadow a future where more complex satellites created in Armenia will join the ranks of celestial explorers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Entrepreneurs Engage and Motivate the Next Generation

By Taleen Babayan The visionary platform of Nerouj, a leading organization that…

Dr. Fatma Muge Gocek to Speak at Ararat-Eskijian Museum

MISSION HILLS — Ararat-Eskijian Museum, National Association for Armenian Studies and research,…

Armenia to Engage in Dogu Perincek Case as Third Party

YEREVAN (Armradio.am) — The Armenian Government has sent an official application to…