CALIFORNIA — Armenia’s first domestic satellite, Hayasat-1, was launched into space today.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched at 10:19 Yerevan time from Vandenberg Air Force Base on the California coast. There were a total of 25 satellites on board.
The satellite Hayasat-1, proudly bearing the inscription “ARMENIA IN SPACE FOR SCIENCE”, is the culmination of an impressive and efficient effort undertaken by Bazoomq Space Research Laboratory and the Center for Scientific Innovation and Education (CSIE). This remarkable achievement in a relatively short span of time underscores Armenia’s growing presence in the field of space exploration.