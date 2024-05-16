LOS ANGELES — The USC Dornsife Institute of Armenian Studies is excited to co-sponsor a hybrid symposium organized by the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) and Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Series on Contemporary Armenian Issues in honor of Armen Aroyan. Between 1987 and 2017, Armen Aroyan led over 1,400 Armenian Americans to historic Western Armenia, allowing them to (re)discover the cities, towns, and villages from which their ancestors originated. Among the travelers were many scholars whose experiences gave them first-hand information for their research and academic work. Aroyan meticulously recorded every group trip on videotape. In 2018, Armen Aroyan gifted all of his video recordings from these trips (nearly 400 hours) to the USC Dornsife Institute of Armenian Studies to be digitized, indexed and made available to researchers worldwide. Learn more about the Institute’s Armen Aroyan Collection here website. The symposium is free of charge and open to the public. It is available both in person and on Zoom. Featured Speakers: Manuk Avedikyan, USC Dornsife Institute of Armenian Studies Prof. Carel Bertram, San Francisco State University Prof. Peter Cowe, University of California, Los Angeles Ani Hovannisian-Kevorkian, Filmmaker Prof. Christina Maranci, Harvard University Steven Sim, Independent Researcher of Armenian Cultural Remains Moderator: Dr. Carla Garapedian, Armenian Film Foundation When: Sunday, May 19, 2024 4:00 PM Pacific Time/ 7:00 PM Eastern Time Where: Ararat-Eskijian Museum Sheen Chapel 15105 Mission Hills Rd, Mission Hills, CA Zoom: Click here to watch live! The program will be live-streamed on Zoom. The symposium is co-sponsored by the Ararat-Eskijian Museum and Research Center (AEMRC), the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research / Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Series on Contemporary Armenian Issues, the USC Dornsife Institute of Armenian Studies, the Promise Armenian Institute at UCLA, and the Narekatsi Chair in Armenian Studies at UCLA.