A Note from Maria Mehranian, Armenia Fund President

Over the years the focus of Armenia Fund has broadened to include not only building vital infrastructure like roads, drinking water and irrigation systems, schools and community centers, but also social issues like prevention of domestic violence, providing housing for the homeless, assistance to disabled veterans, medical outreach to Armenia’s border regions as well as development of local agriculture, transfer of modern technology and job training.

Today, Armenia Fund is a powerful movement of over 200,000 Armenians around the world, who invested over $350 million in Armenia’s and Artsakh’s development. Armenia Fund has been recognized for its country-wide impact, magnitude of its projects, its unparalleled efficiency, quality of work and financial transparency.

We thank our generous donors, who believe in the great promise of Armenia and its talented, hardworking people and who see beyond the politics of the day and appreciate the strategic value of the independent Armenian statehood for the future of the Armenian people as a whole.

I ask you to make an investment in Artsakh’s future by making a donation today to Telethon 2017 Fruitful Artsakh. The first phase of this project will cover 4,000 acres and will include 70 pre-selected hard-working farmers who are willing to learn and adopt modern drip irrigation technologies. If all 250,000 acres of available agricultural lands in Artsakh start producing, Artsakh’s economy will add an estimated $300 million to $700 million annually – a new definition of sustainability and long term impact!

Maria Mehranian

President