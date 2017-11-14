Top Posts
AGMI Announces 2018 Lemkin Scholarship for Foreign Students

November 14, 2017

YEREVAN — The Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute announces 2018 LEMKIN SCHOLARSHIP program for foreign students and PhD candidates. Raphael Lemkin scholarship is intended to enable foreign students and young scientists, who specialize in genocide studies, especially in the Armenian Genocide, to visit Armenia for a month to conduct research in local scientific institutions and libraries.

The Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute will provide researchers possibility to carry out their research in AGMI, including necessary research materials and consultation.

The deadline for application is on 15 December, 2017. The winner will be selected by the Scientific Council of the AGMI on 25 December, 2017.

The beginning of the scholarship program is on 1 January, 2018. Winners are free to select a month within 2018 except January, February and December.

The duration of the scholarship is one month.
More info: genocide-museum.am

