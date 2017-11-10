Top Posts
Home Armenia Armenian Constitutional Court Backs Opposition Demand on Vanadzor Municipal Council
ArmeniaNewsPolitics

Armenian Constitutional Court Backs Opposition Demand on Vanadzor Municipal Council

November 10, 2017

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Armenia’s highest court on Friday declared unconstitutional a legal provision that has enabled pro-government forces to overcome a yearlong boycott of Vanadzor’s municipal council by its majority representing opposition parties.

The council elected in October 2016 chose Mamikon Aslanian of the ruling Republican Party (HHK) as mayor of Armenia’s third largest city despite the fact that the HHK and its ally, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, control only 15 of its 33 seats. The 18 other seats were won by the opposition Bright Armenia, Prosperous Armenia and Armenian Revival parties.

Aslanian received 19 council votes cast in secret ballot, meaning that four opposition councilors secretly broke the ranks. It is still not clear who they are. Opposition leaders believes that they were forced to vote for the HHK candidate.

All 18 opposition councilors began boycotting sessions of the Vanadzor legislature immediately after Aslanian’s controversial election. Despite the lack of quorum, the 15 other, pro-government councilors have held sessions of the councilor and adopted decisions on its behalf since March. The Vanadzor municipality has insisted that those decisions are valid, citing an article of Armenia’s Law on Local Self-Government.

Last month, twenty-six opposition members of Armenia’s parliament asked the Constitutional Court in Yerevan to strike down that clause which they believe contradicts the constitution.The court accepted that demand. But it also ruled that the legal provision will remain in force until March 31, 2018,

It remains to be seen whether the pro-government minority in the municipal council will continue to hold its sessions until then. Two of the opposition lawmakers that appealed to the court, Artak Zeynalian and Edmon Marukian, said after the announcement of the ruling that such sessions would be illegitimate.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

IMF Resident Representative Analyzes Positive and Negative Influences Of EEU Membership On Armenia

October 31, 2014

Rep. Schiff, Colleagues Send Letter to State Senate Urging Passage of Turkey Divestment Bill

June 21, 2017
Archbishop Khajag Barsamian presents an award to Charles Aznavour as members of the Fund for Armenian Relief Board of Directors look on. (photo credit: Edmond Terakopian).

FAR Honors Charles Aznavour in New York

May 25, 2011

Aliyev Threatens War with Armenia in Twitter Rant

August 7, 2014

Armenia Beat Bulgaria 2-1 in FIFA World Cup Qualifier

October 11, 2013

Rep. Schiff Condemns Azerbaijan\’s Military Assault Against Nagorno Karabakh

April 2, 2016

Concerts in Spain Comemmorate Armenian Genocide

September 28, 2015

The Matenadaran Publishes New Volume of Catalogue of Armenian Manuscripts

September 14, 2017

Lecture by Dr. Kevork Bardakjian: “How to Petition for Poetic Grace?\”

November 15, 2011

World Premier Screening of Digging Into the Future –Armenia Directed by Joseph Rosendo

April 29, 2014

Leave a Comment























 