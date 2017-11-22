Top Posts
AGBU Holds Annual Film Screening by Armenian Filmmakers at Lincoln Center

November 22, 2017

NEW YORK — On November 16, the AGBU Performing Arts Department (PAD) held the annual Armenians in Film: 6 Short Films at the Francesca Beale Theater in the Film Society of Lincoln Center, in New York. In its third year, the event featured works by young Armenian filmmakers.

“We are committed to supporting our artists on the highest level,” said Michael Sarian, PAD coordinator, emphasizing the significance of showcasing works of Armenian artists in iconic venues. “This famous venue attracts many film enthusiasts and tourists, providing our artists more exposure,” added Sarian.

The program included six short films A Void by Raffi Wartanian; Echoes of Survival by Avo John Kambourian; Foreign Sounds by Eric Shahinian; Levon: A Wondrous Life by Emily Mkrtichian and Anahid Yahjian; You Can’t Go Home Again by Ovsanna Gevorgyan and Worn by Garen Barsegian. Haunted by the issue of Armenian identity, Kambourian featured Armenian American artists-oud player Ara Dinkjian, painter Jackie Kazarian, photojournalist Scout Tufankjian and others- in his documentary series, showing how Armenian culture has survived through their works. “I’m excited to bring my film Echoes of Survival to the AGBU Performing Arts Department’s annual film screening series at Lincoln Center,” said Kambourian. “I couldn’t think of a better platform to showcase my work, which deals with the journey of artists in our communities. I’m humbled to be featured among such talented filmmakers as well.”

Guests also enjoyed the special screening of Children of War. Composed of four sixty-second films, it tells human rights stories without dialogues. All movies are finalists of the human rights challenge presented by Oscar-winning director Terry George and Creative Armenia, an innovative nonprofit production organization.

A panel discussion moderated by Garin Hovannisian, Creative Armenia’s founding director and co-writer and director of the film 1915, concluded the evening. Actors Ara Wolland and Tamara Sevunts, as well as Scout Tufankjian, along with five filmmakers, joined the discussion and shared their experiences of working on their projects. “These short films put on display the talents of six very different filmmakers,” said Hovannisian. “They represent a new generation of voices and visions to our culture.”

For more information on the AGBU Performing Arts Department, please visit http://www.agbuperformingarts.org.
For more information about AGBU and its worldwide programs, please visit www.agbu.org.

