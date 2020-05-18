Up next
YEREVAN — Armenia’s Ministry of Health reports the largest increase number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases to date in Armenia, as 351 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours, for a total of 4,823.

According to the report, as of May 18, the number of patients who have recovered from the virus now stands at 2,019.

One more COVID-19 patient died, resulting in the total number of deaths to increase to 61 in Armenia.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 2,718. According to Alina Nikoghosyan, spokeswoman for the Minister of Health, “As of yesterday, 66 patients were in grave condition and 32 in critical condition. Nine of the critically ill patients are connected to a ventilator.”

Yesterday, more than 1,600 coronavirus tests were performed. In total, 41,850 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.

