Haigazian University President Rev.Dr. Paul Haidostian to Speak in Pasadena

October 3, 2017

PASADENA — Rev. Dr. Paul Haidostian, President of Haigazian University in Beirut, Lebanon will present an intriguing lecture on “Is Peace Possible in the Middle East?” on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 6:30 P.M. at the University Club, 175 N. Oakland Avenue (corner of E. Walnut Street) in Pasadena, California. The event is organized by “Garbis Der-Yeghiayan Peace Institute” of Rotary International District 5300.

Dr. Haidostian was appointed President of Haigazian University in 2002. He received his Master in Divinity from the Near East School of Theology in Beirut in 1987 and a Ph.D. in 1994 from Princeton Theological Seminary. He is the Chair of the Central Committee of the Union of the Armenian Evangelical Churches in the Near East. Dr. Haidostian is actively involved in the leadership of numerous international, regional, educational, ecclesiastical and ecumenical organizations and institutions.

Dr. Haidostian is a prolific writer and has penned numerous articles in Armenian, English and Arabic. His unique accomplishments have propelled him to impactful heights of respect, admiration, and appreciation by all those who have markedly benefited from his visionary leadership and dedicated service

The lecture is open to the public. For more information please contact Dr. Garbis Der-Yeghiayan at (818) 548-9345, E-mail: mashdots@aol.com.

