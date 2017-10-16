Armenian Council of Europe Supports Toranian and Tilbian

In a statement this week, the Armenian Council of Europe asserted its full support of Mr. Ara Toranian and Mr. Sam Tilbian in the defamation lawsuit brought against them by Maxime Gauin.

Gauin, an individual who not only denies the Armenian Genocide, but utilizes smear tactics in his rancorous blog pieces, usually posted by third-rate propaganda websites, is a constant provocateur with regard to the Armenian Genocide.

The ACE statement pointedly asks; Who is Maxime Gauin? Who finances Maxime Gauin? How is Maxime Gauin financially able to pursue this law suit?

The ACE statement continues to reassert its belief that within France, and unlike Turkey, those who adhere to the truth such Toranian (a journalist) and Talbian, should not be faced with such accusations within a courtroom. The courtroom should only be reserved for denialists.

Unfortunately, the ACE statement concludes, the Turkish state has been able to work behind the scenes in France to prevent on several occasions the adoption of a law penalizing the denial of the Armenian Genocide.

ACE asks all those in support of Mr. Ara Toranian and Mr. Sam Tilbian to rally prior to the trials beginning at 1:30 p.m. The defamation trial is set to begin on October 17, 2017, at the Tribunal de Grande Instance de Paris, 4 Boulevard du Palais.